“Tell Me I Can't...I'll Show You I Can...” A Story Of Loss, Grit, And The Relentless Fight To Heal

When a tragic semi-truck accident shattered Landon K. Jacobson's world-claiming the lives of his wife Heather and their son Broc, and leaving him and his son Bowdie critically injured-most people would have given up. But not Landon. And not Bowdie. What began as unbearable loss has become a powerful story of courage, faith, and the will to keep moving forward when everything feels lost.

In Tell Me I Can't, and I'll Show You I Can, Landon and his co-author and son, Bowdie G. Jacobson, walk readers through the raw and deeply personal aftermath of their family's crash. Through the wreckage and recovery, they offer more than just a survivor's story-they offer hope. Their journey is not only about learning to live with Landon's traumatic brain injury (TBI), but about finding a new purpose in spite of it.

Written with honesty and grit, this book is a testament to the human spirit. Every page is a reminder that healing does not mean forgetting... it means honoring the past while choosing to keep living. Landon and Bowdie share their setbacks, small victories, and the quiet moments that shaped their new normal. For anyone struggling to find the light again, this book can be the spark.







Their book is not written for pity. It's written for strength... for every person who has ever faced the unimaginable, and needed to know they were not alone. Landon and Bowdie, speak directly to those with TBI, to caregivers, to families grieving what was, and to anyone staring down a road they never meant to walk.

One quote, passed down to Landon by his grandfather George Barrow, echoes throughout the pages like a call to action:

The greatest thing about living in the USA is... you can have anything you want, you just have to focus on what you want, work for it and go get it!

And that's exactly what they have done.

This powerful memoir, co-authored with love and persistence, is a lifeline for those who need to hear,“You can do this.” It's not polished for perfection... it's real, honest, and hard-won. If you've ever been told you can't, this book is your reminder that you can.

Available now on Amazon to purchase this inspiring story... you will be moved, empowered, and reminded of the strength within yourself to rise above any challenge.

