GFRP Composites Market Share, Sales Volume, Price Analysis Report 2025 Top Key Players Analysis & Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews) The GFRP Composites market is growing steadily as industries seek lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and cost-effective materials for construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine applications. Advancements in resin systems and fabrication technologies are further boosting adoption. Key players such as Owens Corning, AGY, Jushi Group, Saint-Gobain, and PPG Industries continue to innovate to meet evolving performance and sustainability demands.

The GFRP composites market is projected to grow from USD 64.5 billion in 2025 to USD 84.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. the market research report provides key insights about GFRP composites market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals. The market for GFRP composites is influenced by several primary factors, such as the superior properties of GFRP composite materials like corrosion resistance, lightweight and high strength, durability, and improved performance, which positively drive the growth of the GFRP composites market. The rising applications from emerging economies and the adoption of GFRP composites will further propel the growth rate of the GFRP composites market. The development of new technologies such as 3D printing, automation, and digital design tools is making producing GFRP composite components easier and more cost-effective.

The polyester resin segment is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value in the GFRP composites market.

Polyester is a thermosetting resin widely used in GFRP composites. It is excellent for water treatment, chemical, electrical, and non-corrosive applications. Polyester resin is cheaper than epoxy or vinyl ester resins, making it the preferred choice in mass-scale, price-sensitive applications like construction panels, pipes, tanks, automotive parts, and consumer goods.

Polyester resins are easy to process with open molding, hand layup, spray-up, pultrusion, and resin transfer molding (RTM). Their faster curing times support high-volume production at lower cycle times, which is important for construction and automotive industries. GFRP composites based on polyester resin retain a high percentage of their electrical insulation properties, even if used continuously at temperatures of up to 392°F.

Compression & injection molding is estimated to dominate the manufacturing process segment in terms of value in the GFRP composites market.

Compression & injection molding are widely preferred manufacturing processes for making GFRP composites. Compression & Injection molding are mainly used for making complex and intricate parts of vehicles. The process requires low investment, and the products made through this process can potentially last for decades with minimal maintenance. It produces a more consistent set of products, which is important for high-volume production. This process is widely applicable for GFRP composite products in the transportation and aerospace & defense industries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market for GFRP composites in terms of value and volume.

The GFRP composites market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific GFRP composites market is driven by the growing need for sustainable solutions, which propels the need for GFRP composite materials in construction, electronics, and other industries. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest markets for GFRP composites globally, with China, India, and Japan being the major contributors to the market growth. The increasing demand for GFRP composites in various industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and wind energy is driving market growth in the region. China is the largest market for GFRP composites in the Asia Pacific region, accounting for a significant market share. The country has many GFRP composites manufacturers, and the demand for GFRP composites is estimated to grow further due to the rapid growth of the construction and automotive industries.

GFRP Composites Companies

Prominent companies include Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), Strongwell Corporation (US), Exel Composites (Finland), Mitsubishi Chemical Group of Companies (Japan), AGY (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), POLSER Composite Materials Corporation (Turkey), LM Wind Power (Denmark), Tencom Limited (US), BASF (Germany), SGL Carbon (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Lehmann&Voss&Co. (Germany), and LANXESS (Germany).

Gurit Services AG (Switzerland)

Gurit Services AG is one of the market leaders and innovators in the composites industry. It is also a leading global supplier of composite materials, engineering services, tooling equipment, selected parts, and systems. Gurit's materials range from core materials, prepregs, structural profiles, and formulated products. The company has three major business segments: Wind Materials, Manufacturing Solutions, and Marine & Industrial. Gurit provides GFRP composites through all of its business segments.

STRONGWELL CORPORATION (US)

STRONGWELL CORPORATION has been manufacturing high-quality fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) products using“the continuous automatic process” (today known as“pultrusion”). The company offers GFRP fabricated structures, railing & fencing systems, pipe sleeves, and gratings. The company has four manufacturing locations, 65+ pultrusion machines, and more than 730,000 square feet of manufacturing space. STRONGWELL CORPORATION is recognized as the world's leading and largest pultrusion company of FRP.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation is one of the major players in the GFRP composites market, offering products like reinforced thermoplastics and sandwich panels. The group operates its GFRP composites business through its subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG. The company operates under five major business segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Pharma, MMA & Derivatives, and Basic Materials & Polymers. The company offers GFRP composites through the Specialty Materials business segment.

