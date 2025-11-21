K.Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC Announces The Addition Of Wharfside Village Hotel To Its Portfolio

MENAFN - GetNews) The newest client at K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC is a top-rated St. John boutique hotel with amazing amenities







K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC has announced the addition of Wharfside Village Hotel to its portfolio. The newest client to partner with K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC is a top-rated St. John boutique hotel. With 34 master-curated rooms and incredible amenities, Wharfside Village Hotel draws in guests from around the world for unforgettable stays and is located in the heart of Cruz Bay, mere walking distance from shopping and dining.







K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC offers comprehensive travel marketing and sales services that connect top-tier resorts and leading advisors. This highly successful agency boasts more than two decades of experience in areas including brand development, niche market development, and more. Offering tailored solutions including resort representation, consulting, and destination marketing, K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC and its team help clients stand out from the crowd.

Wharfside Village Hotel is thrilled to join K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC.“We're delighted to partner with K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC, whose expertise and global reach will help us share the unique spirit of the Wharfside Village Hotel with travelers and travel advisors around the world,” said Dawn Leroux, General Manager of Wharfside Village Hotel.

The collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both companies. K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC led by Kay Milliner Kitchens, will spearhead sales and marketing initiatives that will help to grow Wharfside Village Hotel's reach exponentially while furthering the hotel's branding strategy.“Our team will work to further develop and grow this already-successful St. John Hotel,” said Kay Milliner Kitchens.“We will be taking this prestigious boutique hotel to the next level in a way that is enriching and meaningful to the local community as well as to travelers around the world.”







The K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC team champions its clients through building powerful initiatives that are completely unique to the organization and beneficial to all stakeholders. Learn more by visiting .

ABOUT K. MILLINER KITCHENS CONSULTING LLC

K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting LLC specializes in comprehensive travel marketing solutions, connecting top-tier resorts and top-tier travel advisors for winning collaborations. Follow on social media:

