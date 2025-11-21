Still In My Heart Delivers A Soul-Baring Testament To Love's Unyielding Grip

Cassie Porter's debut poetry collection opens a window into the ache, beauty, and complexity of lost love.

In“Still in My Heart,” Cassie Porter offers readers more than just poetry, she offers a reckoning. This intimate collection is a raw, emotionally honest exploration of what it means to carry love through absence, to speak when silence feels safer, and to grieve something that still lingers in the heart.

Told through verses that oscillate between tenderness and despair, clarity and longing, the poems chart the terrain of love once held close and now kept alive in memory. Cassie doesn't shy away from vulnerability, she leans into it, crafting lines that reveal not just the pain of separation, but the resilience required to hold on to feeling when closure never came.

“These words were my only way to speak when my voice broke,” Cassie shares.“I wrote this book as both a farewell and a lifeline, not to forget, but to remember with honesty.”

“Still in My Heart” is more than a collection of poems, it's an emotional archive. Readers will recognize their own heartbreak, their own strength, and their own quiet hope in every line. The collection speaks especially to those who have loved deeply and lost without resolution, and who still wake each day holding space for that love.

Cassie Porter's debut poetry collection is available to purchase in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers and bookstores. A powerful companion for anyone navigating the silence after love, this collection belongs on the shelf of every poetry reader who values truth over tidiness, and feeling over form.

About the Author

Cassie Porter is a poet whose work lives at the intersection of heartbreak and healing. Drawing from lived experience, her writing offers a space where emotional honesty is not just welcomed, it's necessary. When she's not writing, Cassie finds comfort in quiet hikes, time with her dog Bowie, and moments of solitude that fuel her reflection. Still in My Heart is her first published collection.

For interview requests, book clubs, or media features, please contact: