Jarred Kessler Easyknock Advocates For Innovation-Driven Leadership In Finance And Real Estate

New York, NY - November 21, 2025 - Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of Momentum Advisors JBK and former CEO of EasyKnock, is raising awareness about the importance of innovation-driven leadership in finance and real estate. In a recent spotlight feature, Kessler shared insights on how entrepreneurs and homeowners can adapt to changing markets and leverage technology to create lasting value.

“In today's markets, change is constant. Leaders must embrace disruption as an opportunity,” Kessler says.“The companies that succeed are those that innovate while keeping their teams and operations aligned with a long-term vision.”

Kessler's career spans over fifteen years in financial services and real estate, including raising $150 million in startup capital and leading transformative business models. He emphasizes that adaptability, foresight, and operational excellence are key to navigating volatility and fostering sustainable growth.

Highlighting the Power of Innovation

Kessler points to technological shifts as critical drivers of opportunity in industries historically resistant to change.“Throughout successful endeavors with these companies, I witnessed firsthand the effects of technological change on the industry. Where others failed, I became adept at evolving my career to align effectively with emerging trends,” he explains.“At EasyKnock, I applied that awareness to real estate, creating solutions that benefit both homeowners and investors.”

According to the National Association of Realtors, nearly 60 percent of homeowners report being“asset rich but cash poor,” highlighting the need for innovative financial solutions. Models that unlock home equity without requiring a sale are emerging as vital tools for homeowners seeking financial flexibility.

Encouraging Entrepreneurial Action

Kessler also stresses the importance of visionary leadership for entrepreneurs navigating market volatility.“Raising capital is more than just pitching numbers. It's about showing investors you have a plan, a capable team, and the foresight to navigate challenges,” he says.“Invest in talent, empower them, and create a culture where every individual knows how their work contributes to the bigger picture.”

He urges entrepreneurs to embrace technology and innovation proactively. AI, data analytics, and digital platforms are changing the way businesses operate and make decisions. Leaders who integrate these tools into their strategy are better positioned to respond to market shifts, anticipate trends, and create scalable solutions.

How Individuals Can Take Action

Kessler encourages both entrepreneurs and homeowners to take practical steps toward embracing innovation and disruption:



Stay Informed: Monitor industry trends and emerging technologies to identify opportunities early.

Experiment Strategically: Test new solutions and processes in small, controlled ways to understand their impact before scaling.

Empower Teams: Create a culture of collaboration and accountability that allows teams to act decisively and creatively.

Leverage Technology: Use tools like data analytics, automation, and AI to make more informed decisions and optimize outcomes. Explore Alternative Financial Models: Homeowners should research options for unlocking equity or accessing liquidity without selling their homes.

“Success is not just about what you achieve for yourself,” Kessler adds.“It's about building systems, teams, and ideas that make a lasting impact on industries and the people you serve.”

