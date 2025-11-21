Point Of Care Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 84.93 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Demand For Near-Patient Testing

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on Point Of Care Diagnostics Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The Point Of Care Diagnostics Market size is estimated at USD 53.63 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 84.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The market's growth is fueled by the increasing need for rapid, near-patient diagnostic testing that reduces time-to-treatment and lowers overall healthcare costs. Point of care diagnostics are increasingly adopted across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings, with North America being the largest market and Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare coverage, and advancements in portable diagnostic technologies contribute to this growth.

Key Trends

The point of care diagnostics market exhibits several significant trends shaping its landscape:

Glucose Self-Management

Continuous glucose monitoring is becoming standard in diabetes care. Devices like Abbott's FreeStyle Libre enhance glycemic control and support patient adherence by integrating real-time data with therapy management. Emerging non-invasive optical sensors and wearable technologies are expected to further expand the home-care segment of point of care diagnostics.

CLIA-Waived Molecular POC Platforms

Rapid molecular platforms for respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B, and RSV, are improving triage workflows in clinical settings. These platforms, which deliver results within minutes, are increasingly networked with cloud-based dashboards, enhancing infection surveillance and hospital bed management.

Chronic and Infectious Disease Prevalence

The rising burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and infectious diseases drives demand for accessible and reliable point of care diagnostics. This trend is particularly pronounced in Asia-Pacific and emerging markets, where healthcare infrastructure expansion supports wider testing adoption.

Market Segmentation

The market is categorized based on product, platform, sample type, mode of purchase, end user, and geography. Key segments include:

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Infectious Disease Testing Kits

Cardiometabolic (Cardiac Marker) Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

Blood Gas / Electrolyte & Metabolite Testing Kits

Hematology Testing Kits

Tumor / Cancer Marker Testing Kits

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

By Platform

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks & Test Strips

Microfluidics-Based Platforms

Immunoassays (CLIA & FIA)

Molecular Diagnostics (PCR, INAAT)

By Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Nasal / Throat Swab

Other Specimens (Sweat, Tear, CSF)

By Mode of Purchase

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

Prescription-Based

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home-Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

Key Players

The market includes several notable players, driving competition and product innovation. These companies focus on developing advanced testing solutions such as four-in-one molecular respiratory panels, Bluetooth-enabled glucose sensors, and handheld cardiac biomarker readers. They leverage strong R&D capabilities, regulatory approvals, and strategic partnerships to expand their presence across clinical and home-care settings. Leading firms emphasize quality, reliability, and connectivity features in their point of care diagnostics portfolio to meet evolving healthcare needs.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Qiagen Inc.

Conclusion:

The point of care diagnostics market is set to experience consistent growth through 2030, supported by rising adoption in both clinical and home settings. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with advancements in portable diagnostic devices, ensures a steady demand for faster, more accessible testing solutions. As healthcare systems focus on reducing costs and improving patient outcomes, point of care diagnostics will continue to play a critical role in enhancing decision-making and delivering timely care. With expanding regional coverage, evolving regulatory frameworks, and innovation in user-friendly devices, the market is poised to strengthen its share globally.

