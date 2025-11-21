A Decade Of U.S. Fishkeeping: The Tetra Guide Study Shows A Growing, Nearly $2B Aquarium Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Covering 2015–2025, The Tetra Guide Study highlights how nearly 12 million U.S. households participated in fishkeeping over the past decade, with Millennials driving larger tanks, multi-fish setups, and steady growth in a market nearing $2 billion annually.

Tetra Guide released The Tetra Guide Study, a decade-long analysis of openly available U.S. pet-market data that illustrates the size and momentum of the American aquarium hobby. The findings show that roughly 12 million U.S. households keep fish, amounting to an estimated 30–40 million people living in fish-keeping homes at any given point from 2015 to 2025. The U.S. ornamental fish market - the category for live fish sales - reached approximately $1.68 billion in 2024 and is on pace to exceed $1.8 billion in 2025.

The report brings together public sources that track household participation, demographics, and spending shifts across the wider pet economy. With total U.S. pet expenditures rising from about $60 billion in 2015 to more than $150 billion in 2024, fishkeeping has steadily maintained and expanded its share, driven largely by a shift toward larger tanks and more complex systems.

“The goldfish bowl is no longer the standard,” the study's lead analyst noted.“Three-quarters of fishkeepers now maintain multi-fish setups, and saltwater aquariums are growing in scale. Millennials make up the largest share of these owners, especially among reef tank hobbyists.”

Key Findings From 2015–2025

The study reports that U.S. ornamental fish sales have been growing at roughly 9 percent annually, outpacing several categories within the broader pet sector. Freshwater households averaged between 10–12 million across the decade, while saltwater households climbed from around 1.3 million to as high as 2–3 million depending on the year. Millennials represent the largest generational share of fishkeepers and account for nearly half of the country's saltwater owners.

Large tank ownership also continues to rise. Among saltwater hobbyists, more than a third now operate systems of 126 gallons or more. Multi-fish setups have increased to 77 percent of participants, reflecting a growing preference for curated ecosystems over single-fish bowls.

Why the Findings Matter

For manufacturers, the trend toward premium equipment - including lighting, controllers, automated testing, filtration, and dosing tools - presents a long runway for new product development. Retailers, both local and online, can support this shift by offering clear upgrade paths for customers moving from small nano tanks to mid-size and large reef systems. Media and journalists covering the pet industry may find the data useful for long-form reporting on topics ranging from Millennial ownership trends to the rising costs and technology of home aquariums.

Additional resources, including gift-focused guidance for hobbyists, can also be found on Tetraguide. Popular pages such as Top 5 Gifts For Fish Lovers and the full dataset in The Tetra Guide Study offer readers a more detailed view of the aquarium space.

Methodology

The Tetra Guide Study compiles public, non-paywalled U.S. data from APPA, the Insurance Information Institute, BLS consumer expenditure commentary, U.S. Census household-size estimates, and ornamental fish market summaries. Estimates of total participants were based on fish-keeping households multiplied by an average U.S. household size of 2.6 people.

About Tetra Guide

Tetra Guide is an independent, data-focused resource offering clear, accessible reporting on aquarium participation, spending, and demographic trends. For more information, visit Tetraguide.