Nineish Months Officially Launches, Offering An Immersive App-Based Weekly Pregnancy Guide

The Nineish Months app has officially made its debut, placing a powerful, immersive weekly pregnancy apps into the hands of expectant parents everywhere. The app, which is now available exclusively in the Apple App Store, features a sleek and easy-to-use interface and fun features for tracking the many changes that come along with each week of pregnancy.

Nineish Months is a friendly, sweet, straightforward new pregnancy app that offers bite-sized information with clear, concise updates on both baby and body each week. Fun, lighthearted content is woven together with science-based factual evidence for medically accurate insights. Users don't need to create a login; the app can be used without logging in, and no data is collected. There are no subscriptions, and all users can claim a free trial to see what the app has to offer.“Pregnancy is a wild ride - we want to make it a little easier and a little more fun,” said the team at Nineish Months.







The first month with all bonus features is available at no cost, and then, users can choose to purchase the entire app for a one-time fee of just $4.99. This brings the cost of Nineish Months to well below the price of other similar apps, and Nineish Months offers all the same features in a beautifully designed and well curated layout.

Nineish Months was created by a designer and a mom of two who realized the need for a cost-effective, sleek, informational app for expectant parents. Nineish Months has no subscription fees and no ads, making it a must-have for any new mom.“The cutest baby app on the market,” said one recent user.“No logging in and only a small one time cost compared to the others out there that charge a subscription. We are loving using it!”

Learn more now by visiting and download the Nineish Months from the Apple App Store.

ABOUT NINEISH MONTHS

The Nineish Months app for Apple offers an immersive weekly guide for pregnancy tracking. Follow on Instagram: @nineishmonths