Kherson Police Investigate Russian Shooting Of Nova Kakhovka Resident In 2024
According to law enforcement, on January 13, 2024, Russian servicemen opened fire with automatic weapons on a 48-year-old resident inside a private property on Bukina Street in Nova Kakhovka.Read also: Three civilians injured in Kherson due to enemy drone attacks
As Ukrinform reported, Kherson police are also investigating the shooting by Russian forces in November 2022 near the village of Raiske on temporarily occupied territory of a 52-year-old resident of Nova Kakhovka and his 19-year-old son, as well as the killing of a 51-year-old man by Russian soldiers at the Sokil garage cooperative in Nova Kakhovka in November 2022.
In total, investigators in Kherson are probing 4,500 cases of alleged Russian war crimes.
The Nova Kakhovka community in Kherson region is divided by the Dnipro River and the front line. It includes 11 settlements. The village of Kozatske and the village of Vesele on the right bank of the Dnipro were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, while the rest have been under occupation since the first days of the full-scale invasion.
