12,500 Homes Damaged Or Destroyed In Kharkiv: Terekhov Says How Many Have Already Been Restored

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this at the National Forum on Resilience and Good Governance held in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

“Today Kharkiv is the most devastated of Ukraine's major cities. A total of 12,500 homes have been damaged or completely destroyed. More than 160,000 residents of Kharkiv are without shelter. Since the start of the war, we have managed to rebuild 4,000 homes. But reconstruction is complex: where do we find the money? When we calculate the needs -EUR 10 billion - where do we get it? This is the challenge,” Terekhov said.

He noted that he has repeatedly appealed to central authorities to amend the Cabinet resolution regulating housing certificates for owners of destroyed property, so that people who had not privatized their apartments or houses could also receive compensation.

“A person did not privatize their home. They lived there. Then a strike - no home, nothing left. For several years, we have been fighting to amend the resolution so that such people can also receive certificates and buy housing. How are they different from others? We cannot break through this wall. The President has already given instructions... but nothing has changed. Is it an uncomfortable issue? Yes. But it must be resolved. These are our people,” Terekhov stressed.

As reported, Cabinet Resolution No. 381 of April 21, 2023 (as amended) regulates compensation for damaged housing under the eRecovery program. Resolution No. 600 of May 30, 2023 (as amended) covers compensation for destroyed housing through housing certificates. To receive compensation, applications must be submitted via the Diia mobile app, a local administrative service center, or a social protection office.

