Spark Energy Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Fund Near-Term Drilling At Arapaima

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTCID: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to of up to $500,000 by offering up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one warrant to purchase an additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share", and collectively with the Units and the Shares, the "Securities") at a price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the date of issue. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The Company expects to close the Private Placement, on or about November 28, 2025, or such later date as may be determined by the Company.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund Spark's near-term drill program at the Arapaima Project in Brazil, including mobilization and initial drilling costs, with the balance allocated to general working capital. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing, and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil, and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.







