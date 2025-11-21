Volatus Aerospace Announces Filing Of Final Short Form Prospectus In Connection With Bought Deal Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - FINAL SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS ACCESSIBLE ON SEDAR+ -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“ Volatus” or the“ Company”) ( TSX-V: FLT; OTCQX: TAKOF; Frankfurt: ABB.F ) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its bought deal public offering, as previously announced on November 4, 2025 (the“ Offering”), the Company has filed a final short form prospectus dated November 21, 2025 (the“ Final Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and has obtained a receipt therefor.

The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 33,350,000 common voting shares of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,010,000 and up to an additional 5,002,500 common voting shares pursuant to the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”).

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (“ SEDAR+”) at An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. at 161 Bay Street West, Suite 3800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, by email at..., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

With more than a century of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Volatus provides a complete ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, helping industries integrate aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

For additional Information, please contact:

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

...

+1 833-865-2887



Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Offering, the anticipated timing of closing the Offering, and the anticipated timing and receipt of requisite regulatory approvals including approval of the TSXV. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs.

Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed on Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.