After Dozens Hospitalized, Victims Of Oklahoma Airgas Ammonia Leak File Lawsuit Through Clayton B. Bruner Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEATHERFORD, Okla., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 34 victims sent to the hospital, including 2 critically, four victims have filed a lawsuit against AirGas and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Weatherford, Oklahoma where a massive leak from an AirGas vehicle poisoned and intoxicated numerous individuals and spurred an evacuation order.

“The leak released a toxic cloud of anhydrous ammonia into and around the hotel and surrounding residential and commercial areas in Weatherford, causing mass evacuations, school and business closures, nursing-home evacuations, and dozens of injuries,” stated Weatherford attorney Clayton B. Bruner. Mr. Brunner filed a civil lawsuit in Custer County, Oklahoma today on behalf of injured residents and against AirGas, the Holiday Inn Express, and affiliated entities.

Bruner added,“Dozens of individuals were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of respiratory distress, burns, eye injuries, and other ammonia-related injuries. Numerous others sought treatment at clinics or were treated at emergency staging areas. We are seeking answers as to why and compensation for the victims.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four victims of the toxic cloud, including a traveling hotel guest from Tennessee who developed chemical pneumonia from the leak.

On the evening of November 12, 2025, an AirGas tanker truck carrying approximately 25,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia was parked behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Weatherford, Oklahoma. The driver parked the AirGas tanker truck at the Holiday Inn in order to obtain a room and rest.

That night, a mechanical failure on the AirGas truck caused a substantial release of anhydrous ammonia into the air in and around the Holiday Inn. The visible ammonia fumes infiltrated hallways and guest rooms in the hotel, causing panic, injuries, and emergency evacuations. Some guests were forced to break windows in order to escape.

The toxic gas cloud spread beyond the Holiday Inn Express, prompting emergency responders to order widespread evacuations and shelter-in-place directives for hundreds of Weatherford residents and businesses.

The lawsuit is case number C9-25-143, Robert Phelan et al. vs. AirGas et al.

