Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
Hub Group's quarterly cash dividend program, set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.
ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.
