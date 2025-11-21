Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-11-21 04:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 5, 2025.

Hub Group's quarterly cash dividend program, set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.
CONTACT: Garrett Holland, Investor Relations, ...


