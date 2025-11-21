Trialwire'stm Industry Leading AI-Powered Patient Recruitment Platform Delivers Continuous Clinical Trial Referrals Over Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrialWire TM, the industry's fastest, advanced AI-powered, algorithm-driven patient recruitment platform, today announced its RapidStartTM and RapidRescueTM solutions are ensuring that biotech-sponsored clinical trials continue enrolling patients without interruption across Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season-a period when traditional recruitment often stalls.

As clinical teams prepare for the year-end break, leading sponsors increasingly turn to TrialWire'sTM automated recruitment engine. The platform operates 24/7, pre-qualifying and nurturing trial candidates through intelligent, real-time digital engagement to accelerate enrollment rates and ensure timelines are met regardless of site availability. Recent multi-study data show:



Studies using TrialWire'sTM automation report a 30–45% increase in eligible referrals compared to conventional outreach in the weeks around major US holidays.

AI-driven pre-screening reduces manual administrative time by up to 70%, letting sites focus on high-value interactions. Platform-triggered SMS engagement delivers a 98% open rate and achieves actionable patient responses within 90 seconds-nearly 60x faster than email or phone outreach-a finding confirmed in 2025 independent surveys.​



“Sponsors see that automated, AI-powered processes not only safeguard enrollment continuity during peak holiday downtime, but deliver better-qualified,motivated 'trial ready' referrals-so programs rebound instantly post-holiday,” said Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier, CEO TrialWireTM.

As the industry's fastest AI-powered patient recruitment platform, TrialWireTM can activate within 24 hours and quickly turn around underperforming studies with immediate, compliant recruitment intervention. This cuts timing bottlenecks and ensures recruitment is continually optimized-critical for progressing time-sensitive therapeutics across oncology, rare disease, and high-competition indications.​

By combining predictive analytics, intelligent participant matching, and proactive SMS-based support, TrialWire'sTM end-to-end system maintains participant interest and trust-all while ensuring sites are ready to follow up the moment teams are back online.

About TrialWireTM

TrialWireTM, the industry's fastest, advanced AI-powered, algorithm-driven patient recruitment platform, can activate in under 24 hours. TrialWire'sTM solutions including RapidStartTM and RapidRescueTM accelerate enrollment through our award-winning all-in-one platform to quickly reach, engage and pre-screen participants to meet development milestones. Designed for biotech and trial sites the TrialWireTM platform has a track record in accelerating study timelines. Powered by Salesforce Health Cloud and fully HIPAA & GDPR compliant, our system ensures world-class security and data integrity. With locations in San Francisco, Sydney, Singapore, and Paris, TrialWireTM operates globally to deliver rapid recruitment continuity for every client.

