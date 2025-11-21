403
U.S. Destroyer Forces Sanctioned Russian Tanker Into U-Turn Off Venezuela
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A sanctioned Russian fuel tanker has become the center of an unusual high-stakes standoff in the Caribbean, after a U.S. Navy destroyer cut across its path near Venezuela and effectively forced it to retreat, exposing how far Washington is willing to go to police sanctions at sea.
The tanker Seahorse was sailing toward Venezuela on 13 November with a cargo of fuel when the guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale positioned itself along its route just off the Venezuelan coast.
Tracking data show the Russian ship abruptly turning away toward Cuba. Twice since then, the Seahorse has tried again to approach Venezuela, only to turn back and remain idling in busy waters between Cuba and South America.
U.S. Southern Command has declined to say whether the destroyer issued warnings or simply signaled its presence.
The Stockdale is part of a large U.S. naval deployment to the Caribbean launched to combat drug trafficking and“narco-terrorism” networks operating around Venezuela, a mission that also puts pressure on regimes seen as hostile to Washington.
The Seahorse is no ordinary tanker. It is under U.K. and European Union sanctions and forms part of Russia's expanding“shadow fleet” of vessels used to move oil and refined products outside conventional insurance and tracking channels.
Analysts estimate that shadow fleet now controls a significant share of global tanker capacity, allowing Moscow and its partners to keep exporting energy despite Western measures.
For Venezuela, the ship's cargo is vital. The country's heavy Orinoco crude needs lighter oil or naphtha to be mixed before it can be exported.
With U.S. sanctions having choked off most legal trade and earlier Chevron cargoes curtailed after brief waivers, Caracas has leaned on Russian and Iranian supplies to keep its oil flows alive, even at higher cost and greater risk.
Open-source analysts and activists have followed the Seahorse's zigzag route in real time on social media, hailing the U.S. move as determined sanctions enforcement or denouncing it as a show of force near Venezuelan waters.
For outsiders, the episode is a reminder that sanctions are no longer just paperwork: they now ride on warships, shaping tanker routes, revenues and geopolitical leverage across the Atlantic.
