Why Slow And Steady Still Works In Kashmiri Real Estate

Warren Buffett never bought land in Kashmir. But many smart investors here unknowingly follow his approach.

They study plots for years. They ignore brokers who push pressing deals. They stay calm through political tension and changing tourist seasons. They focus on what a property can earn and treat land like a business.

This slow and steady mindset has silently built wealth in one of India's most uncertain real estate markets.

But not everyone listens to patience.

In 2018, Nazir Dar borrowed against his father's orchard to buy three new flats near the airport. Brokers promised the highway expansion would double their prices within months. Nazir hoped to sell quickly, clear the loan, and keep the profit.

Then everything got delayed. Worried about his growing interest payments, he sold two flats at a loss. The third is still unsold, worth less than what he paid.

Something similar happened in Anantnag.

Gulzar Ahmad, a retired teacher, trusted a broker named Mir who visited him often with glossy brochures and big claims. Gulzar sold a family plot for what he thought was a good price and bought two smaller parcels Mir said were undervalued.

Both new plots had legal disputes. The money disappeared into court cases. Gulzar now rents the home his grandfather once owned.

In Sopore, shopkeeper Gaffar Khan and his cousin Ali from Kupwara gathered money from relatives to flip properties. They bought agricultural land near proposed highways and commercial shops near busy markets.

At first they earned well. Then the market cooled in 2021. With too much borrowed land and no buyers, lenders took over and the partners stopped talking to each other.

These men were not clueless. They understood local prices, water access, even how to check documents. What they lacked was discipline.

Buffett says temperament is more important than intelligence. But emotional control is everything in Kashmir.