(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.: Declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share for the month ending November 30. The distribution is payable December 5, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business November 28. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.50.
