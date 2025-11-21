Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.


2025-11-21 03:09:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.: Declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share for the month ending November 30. The distribution is payable December 5, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business November 28. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.50.

MENAFN21112025000212011056ID1110380695



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search