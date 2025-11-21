Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong And News Media Group, Inc. Reveal The What's Hot This Holiday Gift Guide In 2025 On A Nationwide Satellite Media Tour
Mario Armstrong's selections were designed to bring "sizzle" to the season, blending cutting-edge technology with creative, educational fun. The guide featured everything from tech for the aspiring musician and unique advent calendars, to language-learning tools, collectible action figures and robotic vacuums.
The nationwide media tour showcased premier gift ideas, offering viewers an extensive look at the holiday season's top picks.A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews
Brands that were featured in the SMT included:
ROLI Piano System. The world's first piano learning system that sees and hears you play, combining glowing keys, Airwave hand-tracking powered by ROLI Vision AI, and video lessons from real teachers to give instant feedback, guide fingers, and make learning piano fun and intuitive.
Peanuts Digital Advent Calendar. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Peanuts® this year, American Greetings has partnered with the iconic brand to create an all-new Peanuts Digital Advent Calendar to provide fans of all ages with an immersive experience featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang.
Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone's research-backed, immersive learning method is the #1 choice for learners who want to truly learn a language.
Cat Ninja toy line. Epic, the world's leading digital reading platform for kids, has launched its first-ever Cat Ninja toy line, bringing the beloved hero from the page to playtime.
eufy E25. The robot vacuum offers turbo suction power and advanced mopping technology for a deep clean.
