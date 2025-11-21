Discovery Senior Living Names New SVP, A Proven Sales Leader Reinforcing Industry-Leading Sales Infrastructure

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) -("Discovery" or the "Company") and its affiliated subsidiaries, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce Brennan Hughes as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective immediately.

With more than 20 years of sales leadership, Brennan brings deep experience in scaling national sales organizations and driving performance and revenue optimization through data, process, and people. She also brings a unique blend of operational and team building expertise that drives performance accountability. During her 18-year tenure in senior living, Brennan has held leadership roles with Brookdale Senior Living, Emeritus Senior Living, Horizon Bay Retirement Living, and Caring, where she served as VP of Customer Success. She later returned to Brookdale Senior Living as Divisional Sales Director, overseeing more than 100 communities, and also served as Regional Operations Director.

Since joining Discovery in 2021, Brennan has been instrumental in scaling the Company's national sales infrastructure first as AVP, then as VP of Sales overseeing the Eastern Support Center and Central Sales Support team and Strategy. She helped lead the expansion of Discovery's innovative Sales Conversion Hub, drove adoption of new sales analytics, optimized revenue, CRM workflows, and helped evolve the Company's internal training, onboarding, and compensation models.

"With an extensive industry track record and innovative vision for the future, we are thrilled to have a strategic leader of Brennan's caliber head up our Sales teams as they execute during the next phase of Discovery's growth," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "This appointment from within also reflects our ongoing commitment to developing strong talent across all areas of the business. Sales is a critical function in delivering performance for our ownership groups and value for our residents, and we're proud to have a leader who knows our platform inside and out."

As SVP, Brennan will oversee Discovery's national sales organization, including the Central Sales Support Group composed of national leaders, sales program specialists, and the Sales Conversion Hub team, all focused on performance and revenue optimization through pricing strategies to drive ongoing revenue growth.

"Discovery is at the forefront of the senior housing industry experiencing increased demand for sophisticated operators and I'm proud to be leading a fantastic team to support that demand," said Brennan Hughes, SVP, Discovery Senior Living. I look forward to evolving our sales teams with even deeper specialization and technology to drive revenue optimization while supporting the Company's continued multi-brand Management Company expansion and market-specific product offerings. This includes new sales playbooks by asset type, localized pricing and digital strategies, and tailored training pathways to reduce turnover and improve outcomes aligned to Discovery's growth."

Discovery Sales Platform Metrically Driven, People First

Discovery's sales platform is recognized as one of the most strategic and metrically driven in the industry designed to optimize both occupancy and revenue. Its systems use a blended lead-generation strategy combining digital, organic, and sales-generated sources, paired with analytics that identify performance gaps and accelerate conversions. The Company's Sales Forensics tools, and CRM enhancements, provide real-time visibility into conversion trends, while its Learning & Development initiatives ensure continuous improvement, onboarding and retention across all sales roles.

Discovery's Sales Conversion Hub has quickly become a core differentiator. Its Discovery's internal engine is designed to triage digital and inbound leads with smarter routing, faster response times, and customized cadence based on lead type. This model gives back critical time to on-site sales teams, allowing them to focus on high-intent prospects and local relationship building.

"Our teams are trained to position communities for sustainable success," Hughes added. "Every initiative, from the Sales Conversion Hub to our compensation model, is built to align sales outcomes with NOI performance and long-term value for our capital providers and ownership groups."

Additionally, Discovery's model, which is underpinned by having teams with hyper-local expertise at the regional, community, and individual level, ensures sales teams take a customized, hands-on, compassionate approach to serve the specific needs of every prospective resident and family. The Company's internal Learning & Development team plays an important part in rolling out sales training and growth plans to improve retention and reward personal and professional development with financial incentives and upward movement.

"This is a people business, and we never forget that," said Hughes. "Our platform is designed to free up our teams to do what they do best; build trust, offer solutions, and welcome families into our communities."







Brennan Hughes, Senior Vice President of Sales, Discovery Senior Living

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 22,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.