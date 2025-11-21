Whatsapp Introduces New Feature

WhatsApp developers have launched an updated version of the “Information” section, making it more visible and user-friendly. The redesigned feature now appears at the top of personal chats and user profiles, with a refreshed interface that emphasizes quick updates and easy interaction, Azernews reports.

The updated section allows users to share short messages and emojis to instantly communicate their status or availability. Recipients can respond directly to someone's“Information” by clicking the corresponding notification within the chat, making conversations more dynamic and context-aware.

“In a world where everything changes every second, the Information section lets you quickly show others why you can't chat or what you want to share-sometimes just a smiley and a short phrase is enough,” the developers explained.

By default, status updates remain visible for 24 hours, but users can adjust the duration in the settings. Advanced privacy options allow you to choose who can see your updates-either all contacts or everyone.

The rollout begins this week on mobile devices and will gradually be available to all users.

This update could change the way people interact on WhatsApp, turning the simple status feature into a mini communication hub. From sharing moods and quick reminders to signaling availability for calls or meetings, the feature adds a subtle but useful layer of expressiveness to everyday chats. Some users have already suggested creative uses, such as sharing daily motivational quotes, short tips, or even interactive emojis to engage friends and colleagues.