Three Civilians Injured In Kherson After Attacks By Enemy Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration provided the update.

According to the statement,“At around 9:15 today, Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelnyi district with a drone.”

Two civilians, a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were injured. Both sought medical attention and were diagnosed with blast trauma and concussions.

Russian occupiers also struck a car belonging to a municipal utility company with a drone. A 51-year-old man was injured in the attack and sustained mine-blast and closed craniocerebral injuries, along with a concussion.

The Regional Military Administration further noted that two residents of the village of Bilozerka sought medical assistance after being injured in a drone strike on November 19 A 46-year-old woman was hospitalized with blast trauma and a concussion. Another resident, a 35-year-old woman, was also hospitalized on 19 November with blast trauma and a concussion.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked a medical facility in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson overnight.

Illustrative photo