Three Civilians Injured In Kherson After Attacks By Enemy Drones
According to the statement,“At around 9:15 today, Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelnyi district with a drone.”
Two civilians, a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were injured. Both sought medical attention and were diagnosed with blast trauma and concussions.
Russian occupiers also struck a car belonging to a municipal utility company with a drone. A 51-year-old man was injured in the attack and sustained mine-blast and closed craniocerebral injuries, along with a concussion.Read also: Ukraine urges UN to support resolution on return of abducted children
The Regional Military Administration further noted that two residents of the village of Bilozerka sought medical assistance after being injured in a drone strike on November 19 A 46-year-old woman was hospitalized with blast trauma and a concussion. Another resident, a 35-year-old woman, was also hospitalized on 19 November with blast trauma and a concussion.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked a medical facility in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson overnight.
Illustrative photo
