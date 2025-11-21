Battle Happened Ten Kilometers Form Huliaipole, Situation In South Still Difficult - Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated this on Hromadske Radio, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russian soldiers who slipped into the village have already been eliminated by the defenders. At this time, there is no fighting there.

Voloshyn emphasized that Huliaipole is the largest settlement in this sector and also a transport hub from which logistical routes run both north and west – toward Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region and toward Zaporizhzhia. Therefore, the city is important for the enemy.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have already dropped 24 glide bombs on Huliaipole. Overall, the situation in the Huliaipole sector remains difficult.

Fierce fighting is currently ongoing in Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Vysoke, Rivnopillia, and Solodke. The enemy is approaching Ukrainian positions and destroying everything it can – any building where defenses can be held.

Regarding claims that some Defense Forces units in the Huliaipole sector have allegedly been encircled, with supposed blocking units preventing them from withdrawing, he stated that this information does not correspond to reality.

"It is enough to take any map of hostilities and look. None of our units in the Huliaipole sector are encircled," he noted.

According to Voloshyn, 150 Russian invaders are killed daily in this sector. Overall, in the south, the Russian army loses about 300 soldiers per day.

The enemy is replenishing its losses and continuing both assault actions and infiltration attempts, when sabotage groups secretly wedge themselves deep into the defense and try to establish positions there.

Regarding the situation in Solodke, Voloshyn said that Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the village because the enemy destroyed all fortifications there, making it impossible to hold the defense. At the same time, Russian troops themselves cannot enter this settlement to establish a foothold.

Ukrainian units are withdrawing to positions that are more advantageous for defense.

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that in the Huliaipole sector, today Russians tried to advance on Ukrainian positions three times in the area of Rivnopillia and toward Zatyshshia.

Photo provided by V. Voloshyn