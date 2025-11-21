Zelensky Discusses Ukraine's Weapons Needs With Lithuania's Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"I met with the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Robertas Kaunas, who came to Ukraine for the first time since his recent appointment. We discussed Ukraine's defense needs and prospects for joint defense production. We also addressed the current diplomatic situation and existing opportunities for a just end to the war," Zelensky wrote.

The statement on the President's official website notes that Robertas Kaunas emphasized that Lithuania will support Ukraine for as long as necessary. The President commended this consistent position of Lithuania and a clearly defined level of support.

"Thank you for coming. We truly appreciate it – your support. Above all, we are grateful to the Lithuanian people. You have been with us from the very beginning. And my best regards to your President, my great friend Gitanas Nausėda," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized Lithuania's participation in the PURL initiative and the country's contribution to the purchase of American weapons.

"This program is very important for us to maintain our capability to protect our civilian infrastructure during missile and drone attacks. And we are grateful for these funds for air defense, especially PAC-3 missiles," he noted.

The discussion also covered ways to cooperate within the SAFE instrument, aimed at strengthening Europe's defense capabilities in general and Ukraine's in particular.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine