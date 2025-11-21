Shmyhal, G7 Ambassadors Discuss New Joint Defense Industry Projects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Facebook.

During the meeting, Shmyhal thanked the G7 for its consistent and important assistance since the first days of Russian aggression and informed them about Ukraine's key needs ahead of winter, including additional air defense systems and ammunition for them; FPV drones for the front, and interceptors to defend against Shahed-type drones.

Shmyhal proposed considering the possibility of creating new joint projects in the defense industry.

They also discussed the reforms that the Ministry of Defense is systematically implementing.

"We are creating dedicated bodies within the ministry to coordinate these reforms. We are placing emphasis on transparency: introducing digital solutions and modern corporate governance standards across all components of the system. Of the 90 state-owned enterprises previously subordinate to MoD, 14 have already been transferred to the State Property Fund, and 8 to UkrOboronProm JSC," Shmyhal noted.

He also briefed the partners on the advantages of the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace. On the platform, soldiers independently order drones directly from manufacturers and receive them within days. The Ministry of Defense will continue adding new manufacturers and new types of weapons to the platform in response to the needs of the military.

He stressed that "the issue of European and Euro-Atlantic integration is fundamental to our reform priorities. We have created a separate NATO and EU unit and introduced a new, open format of cooperation with our partners."

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the United States for all the support provided to Ukraine and for the start of work on a peace plan.

At the same time, he emphasized that no peace plan can be developed without Ukraine and without European partners.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Lithuania's Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, during which they discussed Ukraine's defense needs and prospects for joint defense production.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook