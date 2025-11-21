Cold, Dry Weather Expected In KP As Fog Likely In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain cold and dry on Friday and Saturday, with Peshawar and several other districts likely to experience light fog during night hours.

According to the Met Office, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas may witness light fog, while Chitral, Dir and Drosh are forecast to remain partly cloudy.

The weather department further stated that northern regions will continue to face intensely cold nights. Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to see partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or snowfall at isolated locations.

Over the past 24 hours, most parts of the country remained dry, with severe cold persisting in mountainous areas. Light fog and smog were reported in a few plain districts of Punjab.

On Friday, minimum temperatures were recorded at –5°C in Skardu and Leh, –2°C in Gilgit and Babusar, and –1°C in Gopis. The Met Office predicts that cold and dry conditions will persist across the country on Saturday, with harsh cold expected during morning and night hours in high-altitude regions.