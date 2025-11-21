KP: Security Force Eliminate 13 Militants In Back-To-Back Intelligence-Based Operations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces killed 13 militants linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna-al-Khawarij in two intelligence-based operations conducted across different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 20 and 21, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR said the first operation was carried out in the Pehar Khel area of Lakki Marwat following credible intelligence about the presence of militants.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies jointly took part in the action. During an intense exchange of fire, ten militants were killed as security forces effectively targeted their hideout.

The second operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan on the basis of intelligence regarding militant movement. ISPR stated that three militants were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants. According to ISPR, the militants were involved in targeted killings of security personnel and innocent civilians.

The statement reaffirmed that the ongoing counterterrorism campaign under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will continue until the menace of externally backed terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.