FO Cites Threat Of 4,000 Suicide Bombers As Proof Afghan Territory Used For Terrorism

The Foreign Office has said that Afghan soil is being used for terrorism, noting that a recent threat by an Afghan leader claiming to send 4,000 suicide bombers to Pakistan validates Islamabad's long-held position.

During a media briefing, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan closed its border due to the Afghan Taliban administration's support for groups involved in attacks inside Pakistan.

The spokesperson stressed that trade between the two countries cannot come at the cost of Pakistani lives, adding that Pakistan prioritises the protection of its citizens over commercial ties.

According to the FO, the situation across the border continues to enable elements responsible for orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan. The spokesperson reiterated that the Afghan leader's threat further confirms Pakistan's concerns.

On India, the spokesperson said New Delhi is persistently trying to alter the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has urged the international community and relevant UN bodies to take notice of ongoing human rights violations in the region.