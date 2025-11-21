Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Mourns Passing Of Former Minister Al-Khreishah

2025-11-21 03:07:03
Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Friday mourned the passing of former Minister of State Jamal Haditha Al-Khreisheh, who died earlier today.
The Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
Al-Khreishah served twice as Minister of State between 1991 and 1996, and was appointed to the Senate for several terms. He was also elected to the 11th and 12th Houses of Representatives.
Throughout his career, he held several senior leadership positions in the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, including Assistant Inspector General of the Armed Forces, Brigade Commander, Battalion Commander, and Military Attaché to the Sultanate of Oman.

