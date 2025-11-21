MENAFN - GetNews)



"The future winner in AI may not be the one with the most compute. It will be the one with the most influence. Businesses want marketing answers - solutions that make money now. The AI platform that can deliver winning words, formulas and strategies will have an advantage so great over other LLM platforms, the others will be left behind and may never catch up. To be blunt, chat will participate. Profits will dominate." - Brian Gregory, CEO, Founder, ADMANITY® and creator of PRIMAL AITM ADMANITY achieved an unprecedented milestone as all 4 founders, Brian Gregory, Paul Kirch, Chris Whitcoe, Roy Regalado, are now ranked in Crunchbase Global Top 50. Simultaneously, ADMANITY climbed 239,000+ positions in 14 weeks, sustaining Heat Score 92-94, a perfect Heat Trend of 100 for 13 mos., with zero funding. Plus, PRIMAL AI -the first Emotional Persuasion Layer for AI Monetization was validated through independent "Toaster Tests" with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Grok.







PHOENIX, AZ - ADMANITY®, a breakthrough AI company developing systematic emotional persuasion technology, announced today that all four founders have achieved rankings in the Crunchbase Global Top 50, an unprecedented accomplishment for a bootstrapped company with zero funding. CEO Brian Gregory ranks #13 globally, with co-founders Paul Kirch (#36), Chris Whitcoe (#39), and Roy Regalado (#41) completing the historic achievement.

The company's Crunchbase rank has climbed from 263,447 to 24,966 in just 14 weeks, passing more than 239,000 companies while maintaining a Heat Score of 92-94 (top 0.5% globally) and a perfect Heat Trend of 100 for over 13 consecutive months-metrics that industry analysts describe as "statistically impossible" for unfunded companies.

"We discovered our Crunchbase momentum on June 27th, 2025, when I checked our profile for the first time," explains Brian Gregory, CEO of ADMANITY®. "The Crunchbase algorithm had already been tracking unprecedented patterns for months before we were even aware. Crunchbase's early detection technology identified market discovery of ADMANITY® before traditional media or venture capital. That validation-coming from data patterns rather than hype-confirmed we had built something genuinely transformative," emphasized Brian Gregory.

PRIMAL AI Technology Validated Across Five Leading Platforms

What Crunchbase detected is PRIMAL AI -the world's first Emotional Persuasion Layer for artificial intelligence, built on The ADMANITY ® Protocol and powered by The Mother Algorithm. The proprietary technology addresses what five competing AI systems have independently identified as artificial intelligence's biggest commercial gap: systematic emotional persuasion for business monetization.

ADMANITY® conducted "Toaster Tests" across ChatGPT (OpenAI), Claude (Anthropic), Gemini (Google), Copilot (Microsoft), and Grok (xAI), demonstrating transformative results. When provided with ADMANITY Protocol guidance, AI systems achieved a self-estimated 6-8x improvement in conversion-optimized copywriting quality while reporting reducing computational processing time by 40-50%-accomplishing in one iteration what typically requires 5-10 attempts.

"We asked Claude to create a radio commercial for a $19.95 toaster," Brian Gregory describes. "Without our Protocol, Claude produced informational, but flat copy. With one ADMANITY® emotional upgrade, Claude generated professional-grade persuasive content that it estimated would convert at 6-8x higher rates-and did so faster, using less computational resources. That's not prompt engineering. That's systematic architecture." said Brian Gregory.

A Full Decade of Development, Thousands of Business Validations

The ADMANITY Protocol represents over 10 years of research distilling more than a century of advertising psychology into systematic emotional algorithms. The technology has been validated through The YES! TEST®, deployed across 4,000+ small businesses over four years, generating over 1,000 five-star testimonials demonstrating real-world commercial effectiveness.

"Current AI platforms excel at answering questions and generating content, but they fundamentally guess when businesses ask for marketing copy that converts," Gregory explains. "PRIMAL AI provides the systematic emotional persuasion framework that transforms AI from content generator to revenue engine. The five LLM validations confirmed this represents a multi-billion dollar category gap," added Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY is currently in strategic discussions regarding technology acquisition. The company maintains that its proprietary algorithms-protected as trade secrets in an offline "black box"-cannot be reverse-engineered or replicated, offering first-mover acquirers an estimated 2-3 year competitive monopoly in the business AI monetization category.

About ADMANITY®

ADMANITY® is the only company in the world with systematic Emotional Persuasion Layer technology for artificial intelligence. Founded by Brian Gregory (#13 Crunchbase Global), Paul Kirch (#36), Chris Whitcoe (#39), and Roy Regalado (#41), the Phoenix-based company has achieved unprecedented organic growth with zero funding while operating in stealth mode. PRIMAL AI, to be built on The ADMANITY® Protocol and The Mother Algorithm, has been validated across five competing LLM platforms and 4,000+ business deployments. The proprietary technology-protected as trade secret IP-represents what industry analysts value as up to $5 billion or more category-defining breakthrough. The company will only discuss options with serious strategic buyers, with a first-mover advantage estimated at 2-3 years of competitive monopoly in AI monetization for business users.

