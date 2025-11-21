Epic Presentations Expands To The Caribbean With The Opening Of Their New St. Barts Office

Epic Presentations, a world-class luxury event and concierge company celebrated for curating extraordinary experiences across the globe, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in St. Barts on Monday, November 17th. This expansion marks an important milestone for the brand, strengthening its presence in the Caribbean and positioning the company to serve its elite international clientele at an even higher level.

Known for delivering true seven-star service, Epic Presentations specializes in Legacy Events, Luxury Weddings, Corporate Incentives, and Social Celebrations that push the boundaries of creativity, refinement, and flawless execution. Whether orchestrating an unforgettable milestone birthday on the shores of St. Barts or producing a multi-day celebration in a top global destination, the company handles every detail with precision so clients can simply enjoy their special moments.

“Expanding to St. Barts is a natural evolution for our brand,” said Jennifer Johnson, Founder of Epic Presentations.“This island embodies luxury, connection, and celebration - the core qualities that define every event we produce. We are thrilled to bring our expertise and elevated standards to this iconic destination.”







In addition to full-service event planning, Epic Presentations offers premium concierge services designed to support clients throughout their entire journey. From bespoke travel arrangements and exclusive reservations to private experiences and seamless hospitality, the company provides a comprehensive suite of services that elevates every aspect of the celebration.

Epic Presentations also collaborates closely with its sister company, Luxxe Events (@luxxe), a premier event production firm renowned for its visionary design and meticulous attention to detail. Together, they form a powerful creative partnership that brings world-class artistry and logistical excellence to luxury events around the world.

With the launch of its new St. Barts office, Epic Presentations continues to redefine destination celebrations, raising the bar for what modern luxury can look and feel like - anywhere in the world.

Follow Epic Presentations on

Instagram: @epicpresentations

Website: