Oman Investment Delegation Tours Datong Super Energy Complex Industrial Cluster In China,Advancing Global Collaboration In Computing Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews)From October 28 to 29, an investment delegation from the Sultanate of Oman conducted an inspection tour of the Datong Super Energy Complex cluster in Shanxi Province, China. The delegation visited the Guangling Super Energy Complex Computing Campus, an integrated wind-solar-storage power generation base, and the Datong Economic Energy-Computing Integrated Equipment Manufacturing Demonstration Campus.

During the tour, the project lead of the Datong Super Energy Complex introduced the PowerCampus model and the implementation of the“Computing-Power Coordination” strategy. The complex adopts direct green power supply as its core approach, actively exploring innovative infrastructure models that integrate energy and computing while coordinating power and computing resources. Through direct connections between computing and power systems and localized consumption mechanisms, the project supports the hyperscale, green deployment of computing infrastructure amid technological advancements and global decarbonization efforts.

Additionally, the PowerCampus model has achieved innovative breakthroughs in equipment manufacturing. Leveraging Datong's geographical advantages and China's advanced industrial foundation, the project has established R&D and production integration centers for prefabricated power modules, backup power systems, range-extending energy storage solutions, and containerized substations. This has created a vertically integrated business ecosystem encompassing energy, campus development, equipment, and network infrastructure.

The Omani delegation praised the green development philosophy and industrial practices of the Datong Super Energy Complex. They expressed interest in further discussions with Nova Complex and other stakeholders to explore global collaboration opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure campus development, and the worldwide synergy of equipment manufacturing supply chains within the computing infrastructure sector.

Bernard Mah, Chief Operating Officer of Nova Complex, stated that Nova Complex is willing to actively participate in the green transition of Oman's digital economy, and hopes to advance the development of Oman's national strategies through global cooperation in the field of computing infrastructure.

Located in the southern part of the Arabian Peninsula, the Sultanate of Oman is the third-largest economy in the Arab world. As part of its 2050 Net-Zero Carbon plan, Oman aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 20% by 2030 and further to 35–39% by 2040. In the computing infrastructure domain, Oman encourages the integration of infrastructure industries with clean energy and technological innovation. With its unique geographical advantages, well-developed international infrastructure connections, and global transportation network, Oman aims to support local and Middle Eastern infrastructure enterprises in leading the digital and green transformation.