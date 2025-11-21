Kunshan Holds Conference In Shanghai To Deepen Participation In Integrated Development Of YRD

MENAFN - GetNews) Kunshan, a county-level city under Suzhou's jurisdiction, recently held a conference in Shanghai with the aim of deepening its participation in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta (YRD).







Chen Liyan, secretary of the CPC Kunshan Committee, said Kunshan and Shanghai are geographically close, socially connected, and economically integrated. The development history of the“Kunshan Path” is a chronicle of reform and opening-up, marked by continuous alignment, integration, and service to Shanghai. Benefiting from Shanghai's spillover effects in industry, talent, and capital, Kunshan has built advantageous conditions for collaboration and integration with Shanghai. In recent years, riding the wave of the integrated development of the YRD, the city has maintained steady growth on a large economic base while undergoing rapid transformation. Going forward, Kunshan will further open up to promote industrial-chain integration, collaborative innovation, synchronized opening-up, and shared lifestyles with Shanghai.

Chen invited businesses and talent in Shanghai to visit Kunshan and even settle there to help transfer more new technologies, products and business models from labs to markets and everyday life, turning diverse application scenarios into vibrant development opportunities. She said Kunshan will continue to build the most attractive innovation ecosystem for talent, a business environment offering the strongest support for enterprises, and an urban environment where life is most enjoyable. Kunshan expects to write more remarkable chapters of mutual benefit and shared success with all partners.

Lu Gang, deputy director of Shanghai Municipal Development & Reform Commission and deputy director of the Executive Committee of the Demonstration Zone of Green and Integrated Ecological Development of the Yangtze River Delta, spoke at the event. He said that, in recent years, Kunshan has pursued integrated, high-quality development with unity and dedication and has achieved remarkable results, demonstrating its commitment to national strategies. The proposal at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC to consolidate and enhance the roles of key regions - the Beijing‐Tianjin‐Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong‐Hong Kong‐Macao Greater Bay Area - as drivers of high‐quality development has provided guidance for Shanghai and Kunshan to deepen cooperation. Shanghai will join hands with Kunshan to pursue integrated development under a jointly crafted blueprint. He said he hopes Kunshan will continue leveraging its distinctive strengths and, following Shanghai's lead, to collaborate with other cities in the YRD and the demonstration zone to create an integrated development pattern featuring deep functional synergy, efficient resource allocation, and complementary industrial advantages.

Ling Ming, deputy director of Jiangsu Development & Reform Commission and deputy director of the Executive Committee of the Demonstration Zone of Green and Integrated Ecological Development of the Yangtze River Delta, said that, as an active advocate, strong promoter and resolute executor of the strategy for integrated development of the YRD, Jiangsu has worked in recent years to ensure the national strategy takes root, blossoms and bears fruit in the province. Kunshan, as the“eastern gateway” of Jiangsu, has consistently served as a pioneer in the province's participation in this integration, taking the lead in promoting integrated development between Shanghai and Jiangsu. Jiangsu will fully support Kunshan in establishing itself as a globally connected functional node city, deeply integrating into the YRD's industrial and supply chains, fostering cross-regional synergy for technological and industrial innovation, and jointly advancing the development of world‐class industrial clusters to contribute its experience and strengths to the high‐quality integrated development of the YRD.

At the event, Kunshan unveiled more than 300 cooperation scenarios for integrated development of the YRD, covering sci‐tech innovation in industry, transport and logistics, financial investment, modern cultural tourism, education and medical services, and social governance.

The Kunshan Action Plan for High-Quality Participation in the Integrated Development of the Yangtze River Delta was released, featuring 22 measures across six categories to deepen Kunshan's participation in the integrated development of the YRD.







On the same day, Kunshan signed strategic cooperation agreements with Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., the Administrative Committee of Suzhou Port, the Jiangsu branch of China Telecom, Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Tourism Co., Ltd., Bank of Shanghai, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank. A signing ceremony was held for 28 Shanghai–Kunshan cooperation projects in four categories-services for people's well‐being, cooperation among leading organizations and financial institutions, and modern cultural tourism.







Presentations themed“Gathering of New Industries,”“Joint Urban Renewal,” and“New Scenarios of Opening-up” introduced participants to Kunshan's“2+3+3” emerging industry system, industrial cooperation platforms, business services, urban renewal, comprehensive transport network, cultural tourism resources, and typical collaboration scenarios with Shanghai. The presentations highlighted Kunshan's robust industrial foundation, complete industry chains, solid ecological base, business-friendly environment, and abundant cultural tourism resources.