Bulls, Bands, And Barrels Unveils First Half Of 2026 With Its Biggest Lineup Yet! Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, Bigxthaplug, Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Sam Barber, Dylan Gossett, & More

Birmingham, AL, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bulls, Bands, and Barrels (BBB), the premier fusion of Western sports and country music entertainment, is back for its highly anticipated 2026 tour. Combining the thrill of elite bull riding and barrel racing with electrifying live music performances, BBB is set to deliver unforgettable nights across the U.S.

The tour kicks off Jan. 10 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and features an impressive lineup of country music talent including Ella Langley, Jon Pardi, Gavin Adcock, BigXthaPlug, Hudson Westbrook, Sam Barber, Tracy Lawrence, Dylan Scott, The Creekers, Dylan Gossett, and more to be announced.

Each stop on the tour will offer a unique experience, with musical lineups varying by city to ensure fans across the nation enjoy diverse and exciting performances. From rising stars to established favorites, BBB has earned a reputation for hosting artists who are shaping the future of country music. Additional dates and performers will be announced later in 2026, keeping the excitement building throughout the year.

Audiences can expect a high-energy blend of Western sports, kicking off with elite bull riders facing the toughest bulls in pursuit of the coveted 8-second buzzer. The action continues with skilled cowgirls competing in lightning-fast barrel racing, demonstrating speed and precision in every turn. Freestyle bullfighting adds an extra layer of adrenaline, as athletes square off against powerful bulls in a test of strategy and endurance.

Fans can elevate their experience with the exclusive“Behind the Chutes Experience,” a $110 VIP add-on offering behind-the-scenes access, merchandise vouchers, and a private VIP concert viewing area with access to private bars.

Tickets for Bulls, Bands, and Barrels 2026 start at $35.99, with a $5 increase on the day of the event. Ticket prices vary by market. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, November 25, at BullsBandsAndBarrels. For a complete list of tour dates, updates, and additional information, visit the website or follow BBB on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

2026 Tour Dates and Lineups:

Jan. 10 – Ford Center, Evansville, IN ( BigXthaPlug, Tyler Nance )

Jan. 17 – Marshall Health Arena, Huntington, WV ( The Creekers, Jack Wharff Band )

Jan. 24 – Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA ( BigXthaPlug, Tyler Nance )

Jan. 31 – Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA ( Ella Langley, Braxton Keith )

Feb. 7 – Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Cedar Rapids, IA ( Hudson Westbrook, Tyce Delk )

Feb. 14 – Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY ( Dylan Gossett, Tyler Nance )

Feb. 21 – DCU Arena, Worcester, MA ( Jon Pardi, Ashley Cooke )

Feb. 28 – Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI ( Gavin Adcock, Kolby Cooper )

March 14 – Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales, LA ( Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Nance )

March 21 – Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL ( Sam Barber, Tyler Nance )

March 28 – LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC ( Jon Pardi, Braxton Keith )

April 11 – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE ( BigXthaPlug, Avery Anna)

April 18 – Jacksonville Equestrian Center, Jacksonville, FL ( Dylan Scott, Tyler Nance )

Fueled nationally by Blue Otter Polarized, Boot Barn, Zero FG Energy, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Busch Light, and COUNTRY Financial. The 2026 Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour promises a year filled with thrilling competition, show-stopping music, and unforgettable memories. With more dates and artists to be announced, BBB is set to dominate the western sports and live entertainment scene once again. Secure your tickets early to be part of the action!

About Bulls, Bands, and Barrels (BBB)

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels is a premier western sports competition and entertainment tour featuring bull riding, barrel racing, bullfighting and up and coming national country music artists.“ This Ain't Your Grandpappy's Rodeo,” the trademark BBB slogan, encapsulates the spirit of the BBB experience. This professionally produced tour brings top talent in western sports and country music to fans throughout the southeast and beyond. Bull riding and barrel racing, long considered standard rodeo events for a variety of western sports organizations, come to life and are showcased in a brand new way on the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour. Bull riding, often referenced as the most popular of event offerings at rodeos, makes up one third of the western sports component of BBB. Barrel racing, another of the top two competitions in rodeo, is one of the most unique events in the rodeo world, truly one of the fastest and makes up a third of the BBB event as well. The final component, freestyle bullfighting, showcases top talent in bullfighting competition when bullfighter and bull meet mano a mano for 90 seconds where, in the end, only one can be the victor. Each event on the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour is a two-hour fast paced extravaganza set in a country music festival environment. The entire Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour features top level talent in each western emphasis while also providing top entertainment talent as a unique bonus for fans to enjoy an all in one, four events on one affordable family priced ticket, experience. Bulls, Bands, and Barrels is co-produced by Summit Entertainment and Peachtree Entertainment.

About Summit Entertainment

Founded in 2021 by Hunter Price, Summit Entertainment Company specializes in high-quality production and unforgettable festival experiences, primarily catering to family audiences and fans of country music. Known for its innovative approach and approachable style, Summit is the brain trust behind Bulls, Bands, and Barrels -the hottest western sports tour in the country. With a focus on creating memorable entertainment that brings communities together, Summit Entertainment Company continues to push boundaries in the production and festival scene, delivering experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.

About Peachtree Entertainment

Peachtree Entertainment is a nationally acclaimed concert promoter committed to spotlighting rising talent. With over 15 years of expertise in the music industry, Peachtree Entertainment has earned its reputation as a leader and innovator in live music. As pioneers in identifying and nurturing new talent, Peachtree Entertainment has played a key role in launching the touring careers of artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Gavin Adcock, and many more. Beyond tours, Peachtree's outdoor event portfolio features iconic gatherings such as Rock The South, Rock The Country, Live At The Station, Bulls Bands & Barrels, Tailgates & Tallboys among many others.

Peachtree Entertainment remains dedicated to shaping the national country music scene, continuing its legacy of significant influence and success.

Follow Bulls, Bands, and Barrels on social media for the latest news, event dates, and announcements.

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

TikTok: @bullsbandsandbarrels

Twitter:

Contact Info



Ellen Newberg

...

+1 773-612-8241