MODEC Senegal Executives To Speak At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025

Fatou Diop, Legal, Contracts and Local Content Manager, and Malcolm Watson, Managing Director of offshore oil and gas service company MODEC Senegal will participate as speakers at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference and exhibition.

Their participation at this year's edition – taking place in Dakar on December 8-10 – is set to provide insights into Senegal's first offshore oil development and the operational, technical and local content strategies underpinning the project.

MODEC Senegal plays a central role in the Sangomar field development – which achieved first oil in June 2024 – operated by global energy company Woodside Energy, with participation from Senegal's national oil company Petrosen. The field, located approximately 100km south of Dakar in water depths of around 780 meters, represents Senegal's entry into commercial oil production. The first development phase targets approximately 230 million barrels of crude oil.

MODEC Senegal's scope spans the full lifecycle of the FPSO unit FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor, from engineering and construction support to long-term operations and maintenance. The FPSO, converted from a very large crude carrier, has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), gas production of 130 million standard cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 145,000 bpd and storage capacity of 1.3 million barrels of crude oil. It is designed to accommodate future expansion, including gas export and tiebacks from nearby reservoirs.

MODEC contribution also includes the supply of a complex external turret mooring system through engineering consultant SOFEC, offshore commissioning and ongoing operations and maintenance managed locally by MODEC Senegal. The operation and maintenance operation has an initial duration of 10 years, with the potential for extension.

During this year's event, both executives will be well-positioned to discuss MODEC Senegal's local content initiatives, highlighting training programs, skills development and employment opportunities for Senegalese professionals. Partnerships with firms such as Axess Group are helping build local engineering capabilities to support the Sangomar project and future offshore developments in Senegal.

“MODEC Senegal's participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 highlights the region's growing offshore oil sector and showcases world-class operational expertise. Attendees will gain valuable insights into Senegal's first offshore development, including technical, operational and local content strategies,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital & Power.

