Watch: The Moment Indian Air Force Fighter Tejas Jet Crashed At Dubai Airshow 2025

Watch: The Moment Indian Air Force Fighter Tejas Jet Crashed At Dubai Airshow 2025


2025-11-21 02:18:56
An unfortunate incident took place on the final day of Dubai Airshow 2025, when a fighter jet crashed at Al Maktoum International Airport. Videos of the crash circulated online as details began to emerge gradually.

The jet is an Indian-built fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, Tejas, and details are being ascertained, Reuters said, citing a spokesperson. An eyewitness said that the incident were taken care of quickly.

The incident resulted in the death of the pilot, both Dubai Media Office and Indian Air Force have confirmed.

Early visuals from the crash site showed a ball of fire erupting from the scene of the accident. Watch a video of the crash here as shared by Daily News:

Khaleej Times

