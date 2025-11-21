'Beetlejuice' Musical Brings Broadway-Scale Spectacle And Local Jokes To Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi audiences are embracing Broadway-level theatre, producers said, as Beetlejuice the Musical made its UAE debut at Etihad Arena on 20 Thursday, 2025, complete with sandworms, shapeshifting clones, and even a few UAE-specific jokes slipped into the script.

Michael Cassel, Producer and CEO of Michael Cassel Group, said the UAE capital has become a serious destination for major musicals.“What we love about Abu Dhabi is its sensational audience. They've embraced musical theatre, they love quality, they love great storytelling, and they're a very receptive audience,” he said. After a packed first preview night, he added,“I knew we'd made the right decision in bringing Beetlejuice to Etihad Arena.”

Based on Tim Burton's cult 1988 film, the musical is described as a loud, fast-moving comedy filled with theatrical effects.“You've got live sandworms coming to life on stage, you've got clones of Beetlejuice... it really is spectacular,” Cassel said.“When you think of what a Broadway spectacle of a musical might be, Beetlejuice delivers that.”

The global hit arrives in the UAE - unchanged

Cassel confirmed that the Abu Dhabi run is staged exactly as it appears on Broadway and in other major markets.“Audiences here in the UAE will experience exactly the same show as audiences are experiencing on Broadway or the West End,” he said. The show has played in the US, Korea, Japan and Australia, and is set to open in London in 2026.

While the production remains intact, the team has added a few playful nods to local culture.“There might be one or two local acknowledgements... and I'm glad they landed,” Cassel said.

Cast members Andy Karl (Beetlejuice) and Elise McCann (Barbara Maitland) shared some examples: swapping an American grocery store reference for“Lulu Express,” inserting Arabic phrases like“shukran,” and - true to the character's mischief - a joke involving a Coca-Cola can.“We just try and find little ways that you can bring the culture in,” McCann said.

Why Yas Island is betting big on Broadway

For Miral, the show is another step in positioning Yas Island as a live-entertainment hub.“Bringing it here is a very strong testament... that we are capable of hosting and attracting these international world-class Broadway musicals,” said Ali Al Hashmi, Miral's Head of Consumer Events.

He said demand for musicals has been growing steadily:“We've seen that neighbouring visitors have been attending these musicals... adding these high-quality world-class productions is giving people an extra reason to come on weekends or holidays.”

Miral will next host Mary Poppins next year, with more titles to be announced. Long-term, Al Hashmi said Abu Dhabi is even exploring the possibility of premiering shows locally or staging a homegrown musical.“Hopefully... you will be hearing about some very great surprises,” he concluded.

Inside the characters: humour, grief and unexpected heart

Though known for its chaotic comedy, the story centres around themes of family and loss. At its core, Cassel said,“Beetlejuice is about dealing with grief... but in the most humorous, entertaining way.”

McCann described the Maitlands, who die within minutes of the show's opening, as the audience's emotional mirror.“We are discovering everything in real time with the audience... we're a little bit nerdy, but we have a lot of heart,” she said. The show, she added, carries a message that“family and connection can come in so many forms and ways.”

For Karl, who performs Beetlejuice in a rapid-fire mix of voices and accents, the role is a lifelong dream.“My parents used to get so annoyed because I used to do funny voices at home... now I get to do it and get paid,” he joked.

He described his version of the character as a blend of inspirations:“Michael Keaton, the Broadway show... Jim Carrey, Ryan Reynolds, Bugs Bunny... I'm using everything that I've got.”

Audience reaction: big laughs and bold jokes

The cast said audiences in Abu Dhabi embraced the show's irreverent humour.“Beetlejuice is not afraid to make some jokes that may push the line... maybe make people laugh, maybe be shocked,” Karl said.“But nothing too far - we're having a lot of fun.”

McCann shared a few crowd favourites, including a running joke about crystals:“Crystals speak to me...buy more crystals,” she quoted, laughing.