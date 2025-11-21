Al Hadi, Rondoux Bag Victories At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Saud Al Hadi and Jean-François Rondoux claimed victories as the showjumping events got underway at the seventh leg of the Qatar Equestrian Tour Longines Hathab at the Longines Arena, Al Shaqab, yesterday,

The second day featured the Amateur Tour at 100 cm and the Silver Tour at 130 cm.

In the Amateur Tour, Saud Al Hadi claimed first and second place aboard Doremi and Sisi, clocking 19.91 and 20.73 seconds, respectively, while Mariam Abdulkarim Abdul finished third on Beyonce in 21.62 seconds. Tournament director Abdullah Al-Marri crowned the podium winners.

In the Silver Tour, Rondoux led aboard Good Flower with a time of 55.25 seconds. He was followed by Ismail Osama on Kaduki (55.85 seconds) and Saad Ahmed Al Saad on Fashion (55.91 seconds).

The winners were presented with their awards by international judge Nasser Al-Hajri.