India, France Expand Cooperation In Advanced Defence Technologies Under New DRDO-DGA Pact

India and France have strengthened their defence cooperation with a new Technical Agreement signed between the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France.

The agreement was signed by DRDO Chairman and Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) Secretary, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, and National Armaments Director, DGA, Lt. Gen. Gael Diaz de Tuesta.

The agreement establishes a structured framework to expand joint defence research, testing activities, skill development and information exchange. It will enable cooperation through joint research projects, training programmes, workshops, seminars and technology sharing.

The partnership spans multiple advanced defence technologies, including aeronautical platforms, unmanned systems, advanced materials, cyber security and artificial intelligence. It also covers space systems, navigation, advanced propulsion, sensors, quantum technologies and underwater systems.

Both sides said the strengthened collaboration is expected to accelerate innovation and contribute to emerging defence capability requirements. The agreement also enables transfer of equipment, know-how and dual-use technologies between the two countries.

India and France reaffirmed that the initiative will support long-term technological cooperation and enhance the strategic partnership in defence.

