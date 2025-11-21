Bernese Director Djibril Vuille Wins Bilingualism Prize

Vuille's feature film debut Schoggi deals with important contemporary issues and shows multilingualism in action, the association said.

The jury honoured“the convincing project of a filmmaker who links individual conflicts with universal issues” with the prize of CHF15,000 ($18,600), Capital Region Switzerland said on Friday.

In Schoggi, Vuille tells the story of a Senegalese-Swiss schoolgirl who becomes the face of a Swiss chocolate campaign. The film's use of language is special: the film switches fluently between Bernese German, French and Wolof.

+ How do the multilingual Swiss talk to each other?

The purpose of the prize for multilingualism is to promote young cultural talent, bilingualism and multilingualism as well as the exchange between language cultures and mutual understanding, the press release said. The mayor of Biel/Bienne, Glenda Gonzalez Bassi, chaired the jury.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....