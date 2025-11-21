Bern Court Finds Chinese Man Guilty Of Human Trafficking

On Friday the Bern court of first instance considered it proven that the accused lured Chinese migrant workers to Switzerland between 2018 and 2021 under false promises as“massage girls”. Once here, they then had to serve clients with sometimes risky sexual practices.

+ Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking

The accused emphasised in court that he only took the women to the flats rented for the business. There they could then decide on what terms they wanted to offer their services.

The court did not believe him. It considered the offences in the ten charged cases and in the more than 60 attempted offences to be fulfilled.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....