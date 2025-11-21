Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Designated Person Notification


2025-11-21 02:07:14
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Person Notification
21-Nov-2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Designated Person Notification

Luxembourg, November 21 2025 (17:00 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory requirements is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on and on Aperam's web site under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at .

Contact

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: ...
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: ...

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News

2234454 21-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

MENAFN21112025004691010666ID1110380209



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search