1&1 AG acquires 1&1 Versatel GmbH Montabaur, 21 November 2025 – 1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503), a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, announced today via an ad-hoc announcement that it has signed an agreement to acquire 1&1 Versatel GmbH, Dusseldorf (“ Versatel”) from United Internet AG. The transaction involves the purchase of all shares of United Internet Management Holding SE, Montabaur, the sole shareholder of Versatel. The 1&1 Supervisory Board today approved the conclusion of the share purchase agreement. The purchase price for the acquisition amounts to approx. EUR 1.3 billion. In return, 1&1 takes over Versatel, including all assets, particularly network infrastructure and debts, including a loan liability of approx. EUR 950 million to United Internet. This loan remaining with Versatel will be secured by a guarantee from 1&1 in the course of the acquisition. The settlement of the purchase price is carried out by offsetting existing cash management claims of 1&1 against United Internet and through a flexibly repayable loan granted by United Internet. This means the transaction does not currently result in a liquidity outflow for 1&1. Depending on future business results of Versatel in the fiscal years 2027, 2028, and 2029, the purchase price may increase or decrease by up to EUR 300 million. Any adjustment amount will become due in 2030. According to the assessment of the 1&1 Management Board, the conditions of the share purchase agreement withstand a third-party comparison and are to be considered fair. This assessment has been confirmed by an independent external expert. Versatel is a provider specializing in fiber optic connections for businesses, authorities, and institutions. The company operates a fiber optic network approximately 67,000 kilometers long, reaching over 350 cities. In addition, Versatel offers extensive preliminary services for other telecommunications companies. Versatel, in cooperation with city network operators and Deutsche Telekom, provides all broadband connections marketed by 1&1 and operates the 1&1 IPTV and VoIP platforms. Furthermore, Versatel, as the most important infrastructure partner, provides essential preliminary services in the operation and expansion of the 1&1 mobile network. These include, in addition to the fiber optic connection of 1&1 mobile masts, particularly the provision of 1&1 data centers – four core data centers, 24 edge data centers, and currently over 300 far-edge data centers. With the acquisition of Versatel, 1&1 will in the future have the necessary infrastructure for its fixed-line and mobile business, as well as a powerful B2B business segment. Montabaur, 21 November 2025 1&1 AG

About 1&1 AG 1&1 AG, headquartered in Montabaur, is a listed telecommunications provider and part of the United Internet Group. With a focus on the German market, 1&1 specifically strengthens the country's digital sovereignty. 1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised 5G mobile network based on the new Open RAN technology - independent, technology-agnostic and ready for real-time-applications of the future. As the fourth network, 1&1 O-RAN stands for more competition and innovation in the German mobile communications landscape. In addition to a comprehensive mobile communications portfolio, broadband connections are offered which are based on 1&1 Versatel's Germany-wide fibre-optic transport network and on networks of regional city carriers as well as of Deutsche Telekom. While the 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to price-conscious target groups.

