India & Germany Strengthen Collaboration In Traditional & Integrative Medicine
The meeting, convened by the Ministry of Ayush and the German Federal Ministry of Health, focused on strengthening collaboration in areas such as integration of traditional medicine into public health systems, reimbursement pathways and regulatory frameworks.
Discussions centred on three core themes: integrating traditional medicine within mainstream healthcare delivery, exploring reimbursement mechanisms to improve patient access and strengthening regulatory processes to support evidence-based practice.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing scientific collaboration and fostering people-centred traditional medicine models.
During the visit, the Indian delegation held engagements with leading German institutions, including Charité's Competence Center for Traditional and Integrative Medicine to advance collaborative research and a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Community Hospital Havelhöhe to review integrative care approaches; and the Federal Joint Committee for detailed discussions on insurance and reimbursement structures.
The Ministry of Ayush stated that the meeting aligns with its broader strategy to globalise traditional medicine systems, promote evidence-based integration and consolidate international partnerships.
It added that continued cooperation with Germany is expected to strengthen research, regulatory harmonisation and patient access to safe and scientifically validated integrative healthcare options.
(KNN Bureau)
