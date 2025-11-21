403
Rwandan President Praises Amir's Visit, Highlights Deep Partnership With Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame commended the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Kigali, and the constructive discussions held during it.
In a post on his official account on X, the President expressed Rwanda's deep appreciation for the strong partnership with the State of Qatar and the personal friendship he shares with HH the Amir, which continues to guide the course of bilateral cooperation.
He also affirmed Rwanda's eagerness to build on the progress achieved during the visit and to strengthen shared priorities in a way that serves the mutual interests of both friendly countries and peoples.
