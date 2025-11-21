403
Qatar Study Highlights Importance Of Integrating Ncds Screening Into Primary Healthcare Settings
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A study conducted by a group of Qatar based researchers has highlighted the importance of integrating screening of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) into the primary health care settings as per Qatar's experience in this regard. The study titled 'Insights on primary care-based non-communicable diseases screening for adults in Qatar: A narrative review' and conducted by some researchers from Hamad Medical Corporation, the Primary Health Care Corporation and Qatar University points out that this will help in early detection and continuous monitoring of the NCDs. The research published recently on Qscience notes that NCDs represent a major health challenge in Qatar, prompting the integration of screening programmes within primary health care settings. It points out to key national initiatives, including annual health checkups, cancer screening, and mental health assessments in Qatar.“Annual health checkups have revealed high prevalence rates of prediabetes, hypertension, and obesity, highlighting the importance of early detection and facilitating timely, personalised interventions,” says the study. According to the study, cancer screening programmes for breast, bowel, and cervical cancers have played a vital role in the early detection of these diseases in Qatar. Although participation rates declined during the Covid-19 pandemic, recent data indicates a gradual increase in the number of participants. As per the latest statistics, participation rates in the breast cancer screening programme have rebounded, reflecting renewed public engagement and enhanced service delivery. The research further highlights that mental health screening has also expanded in response to growing concerns about psychological well-being.“The integration of tools such as the Generalised Anxiety Disorder-2 and Patient Health Questionnaire-2 assessments into routine care has enabled earlier diagnosis and treatment, contributing to improved mental health outcomes,” highlight the researchers. The study also points out to some of the challenges in this regard despite several advancements. It says that participation rates across various programmes need further improvement, and ensuring continuity of care through streamlined referral pathways is very essential. Another area where more efforts are needed is the increased public awareness about such facilities and initiatives. Expanding public awareness campaigns and enhancing access to digital health tools can further strengthen these initiatives. The research recommends that future efforts should focus on sustaining programme growth, enhancing community engagement, and ensuring equitable access to care, ultimately reducing the national NCDs burden and improving health outcomes.
