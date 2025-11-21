Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kyrgyzstan, Afghan, Indian Envoys Talk Trade, Political Ties

2025-11-21 02:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan ambassador to Kyrgyzstan met with his Indian counterpart and discussed with him strengthening relations between the two countries, economic and trade cooperation, regional connectivity, humanitarian aid and the development of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The Afghan Embassy in Kyrgyzstan wrote on its X-Page on Friday that the Acting Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate in Kyrgyzstan Maulvi Abdul Shakoor Haqqani met with the Indian Ambassador to the host country, Birender Singh.

Both sides discussed strengthening of relations between Afghanistan and India, economic and trade cooperation, regional connectivity, humanitarian aid and the development of bilateral diplomatic relations.

They called the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate to India as an important step in the development of bilateral relations and hoped that the visit of the Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi would create new opportunities and development in the fields of trade, exports and imports.

According to the source, the meeting also emphasized that the Chabahar Port and the air corridor mechanism were of strategic importance for the development of economic and trade cooperation and stressed further focus on them.

Pajhwok Afghan News

