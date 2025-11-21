Badghis Tribes Reconcile, End 35-Year-Old Bloody Enmity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs says its delegation mediated and resolved a 35-year-old bloody enmity between two tribes in Badghis province.

The ministry wrote on its X-page today that the Badghis governor, local leaders, religious scholars and officials of the Islamic Emirate attended the reconciliation ceremony.

Without naming the tribes, the ministry wrote the conflict had originated over a land ownership issue in Takht Khatun area of Ghormach district and had claimed ten lives from both sides and caused extensive financial losses.

As a result of the continuous efforts of the officials, both sides agreed to a peace agreement and emphasized their commitments to brotherhood.

The ministry wrote that the participants of the Jirga emphasized that Afghanistan had witnessed internal hostilities due to long wars, but now with the rule of the Islamic Emirate., efforts to resolve conflicts and social stability have been strengthened.

The officials added that ethnic and linguistic differences have weakened and the process of resolving conflicts in the light of Sharia is progressing rapidly.

Representatives of both tribes thanked the officials of the ministry and said that they have gone through three decades of suffering, but now, thank God, they have returned to brotherhood, peace and coexistence through the mediation of the Islamic Emirate.

