National Inflation Increases To 2.7% In October


2025-11-21 02:00:11
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The national inflation rate, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), rose to 2.7% in October 2025, compared with 2.1% recorded in September 2025, according to the latest data issued by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Food inflation similarly recorded an increase, reaching 4.1% in October, up from 3.8% in September. Year-on-Year inflation within the non-food category also accelerated, rising to 1.5% in October from 0.7% in the preceding month.

Colombo Gazette

