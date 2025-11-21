National Inflation Increases To 2.7% In October

Food inflation similarly recorded an increase, reaching 4.1% in October, up from 3.8% in September. Year-on-Year inflation within the non-food category also accelerated, rising to 1.5% in October from 0.7% in the preceding month.

