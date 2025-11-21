Dr. Wade Newman Announces The Prestigious Dr. Wade Newman Award For Entrepreneurs To Inspire The Next Generation Of Innovators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLEFONTE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Wade Newman proudly announces the, a distinguished initiative designed to recognize and support visionary undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional creativity and passion for entrepreneurship. Hosted from, this national award invites aspiring business leaders and innovators across the United States to share their entrepreneurial ideas and showcase their potential to drive positive change in their communities and industries. More details can be found at .

The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs is more than a scholarship-it is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that defines progress and innovation. The award reflects Dr. Wade Newman's enduring belief that meaningful change begins with an idea and the courage to pursue it. Through this initiative, undergraduate students are encouraged to think boldly, act with purpose, and lead with integrity as they develop new ventures that benefit society.

Eligibility and Essay Requirements

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria to qualify for the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs:



Must be a current undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited college or university in the United States.

Must demonstrate a strong interest in entrepreneurship, business development, or innovation. Must submit an original essay that reflects creativity, insight, and purpose.



The required essay prompt challenges students to explore their entrepreneurial vision:

“Describe an entrepreneurial idea or venture you are passionate about. Explain how this idea can make a positive difference in your community or industry, and discuss the challenges you may face and how you plan to overcome them.”

Essays should range between 750 and 1,000 words and provide a unique perspective on innovation, leadership, and perseverance. The submission deadline is July 15, 2026, with the winner to be announced on August 15, 2026.

Purpose of the Award

The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs aims to encourage young leaders to embrace innovation while maintaining the ethical and community-focused mindset that defines true entrepreneurship. Dr. Wade Newman's vision for this award is rooted in his lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and professional excellence. His goal is to inspire students who are not only driven by profit but also motivated by purpose-to develop ideas that improve industries, communities, and lives.

By creating this award, Dr. Wade Newman hopes to provide a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to share their ideas and receive recognition for their commitment to progress. The award promotes values of creativity, determination, and community contribution, mirroring Dr. Wade Newman's own journey of leadership and innovation.

About Dr. Wade Newman

Dr. Wade Newman Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from Penn State University. He later completed his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at West Virginia University School of Dentistry in 2000, earning several awards for clinical and academic excellence, including the Excellence in Diagnosis Award and the International College of Dentists Outstanding Achievement Award.

Beyond his professional success, Dr. Wade Newman has made significant contributions through humanitarian missions in Guatemala and service in the Air National Guard, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In 2018, he founded Eagle Valley Family Dentistry in Milesburg, Pennsylvania, where he continues to serve his community with compassion and professionalism.

His diverse career-spanning public service, healthcare, and entrepreneurship-reflects the values the award seeks to instill in its recipients: hard work, innovation, and community-minded leadership.

Award Details and Deadlines

The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs offers a one-time award of $1,000 to one outstanding student whose essay demonstrates originality, insight, and a forward-thinking approach to entrepreneurship. The application deadline is July 15, 2026, and the selected winner will be announced on August 15, 2026.

Students interested in applying can visit the official website at for full submission details and eligibility guidelines.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Dr. Wade Newman's decision to establish this award underscores his belief in the transformative power of education and entrepreneurship. His commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders ensures that his legacy of service and innovation will continue to inspire students nationwide. The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs serves as a beacon of opportunity for those eager to challenge norms, pursue ideas with purpose, and make lasting contributions to society.

